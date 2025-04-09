SPCA Whanganui centre manager Francie Flis-Pryce said the workmanship was exceptional and the dog beds were helping to keep canines “comfortable and warm”.
“We are really excited about this relationship with the Whanganui prison and their contributions to the animals at the SPCA.”
The men had also built two dog kennels through a building, construction and allied trade skills course at the prison.
Each kennel was made from repurposed pallets, painted by hand, and had an expected lifespan of more than five years.
Flis-Pryce said SPCA inspectors had been able to issue the kennels to families struggling to find adequate shelter for their dogs.
Gowan said the skills prisoners gained through work experience at Whanganui Prison were vital to helping improve outcomes for them on the outside as finding employment was a great barrier to reoffending for released prisoners.
At Whanganui Prison, men had opportunities for work experience in the kitchen, laundry, large plant nursery, joinery workshop or products yard.
“We deliver as close as we can to real-life experiences of working ... so that when they’re released, the guys have got a greater opportunity to gain employment.
“It’s hard to make better choices [in terms of reoffending] if you’re hungry and struggling to make an income.”
One prisoner said sewing was “a great skill to have” and allowed him to “get creative” and also meant he did not have to throw out clothes that could be repaired.