NZTrio concert set for newly renovated Sarjeant Gallery

NZTrio's Ashley Brown hopes the group will help people's understanding of classical music.

NZTrio's Ashley Brown hopes the group will help people's understanding of classical music.

NZTrio aims to make classical music accessible to all audiences, even those with no understanding of the genre.

The trio will bring the final part of their 2024 series Tryptych 3: Untamed Hope, to the newly renovated Sarjeant Gallery in November.

NZTrio currently consists of founder Ashley Brown on cello, Somi Kim on piano and Amalia Hall on violin.

One of the ways they make their music easier to understand for their audience is by adding listening notes to the programmes.

For each piece the audience can find a short description, like one on a wine bottle, to understand the essence of the song.