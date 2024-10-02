Advertisement
NZTrio concert set for newly renovated Sarjeant Gallery

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
NZTrio's Ashley Brown hopes the group will help people's understanding of classical music.

NZTrio aims to make classical music accessible to all audiences, even those with no understanding of the genre.

The trio will bring the final part of their 2024 series Tryptych 3: Untamed Hope, to the newly renovated Sarjeant Gallery in November.

NZTrio currently consists of founder Ashley Brown on cello, Somi Kim on piano and Amalia Hall on violin.

One of the ways they make their music easier to understand for their audience is by adding listening notes to the programmes.

For each piece the audience can find a short description, like one on a wine bottle, to understand the essence of the song.

“We want to make it easy for people to come along and enjoy,” Ashley Brown said.

Previous listening notes include “shadows dance on a moonlit grave” and “skittering, looming, tumbling”.

NZTrio plays an eclectic mix of music with a dedication to always incorporating New Zealand music into their programmes.

“It’s a good balance. We play some classical stuff, we play some romantic stuff and we play some modern stuff,” Brown said.

“It’s a side benefit that keeps it fresh and delightful for the audience as well, we’re just doing what we enjoy doing.”

NZTrio hopes people who don’t think they understand classical music will come along and “allow themselves to be affected by this really cool music”, Brown said.

“All music is an expression of the human existence.”

The concert taking place at the Sarjeant Gallery will be a powerful blend of visual and sonic art, which is not uncommon for NZTrio who have collaborated with visual artists and dancers.

Kim will be playing on the Sarjeant’s new baby grand piano, gifted by the late Helen Gordon (nee Collier) through the Edith Collier Trust.

The concert will take place at the Sarjeant Gallery on November 15.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

