NZTrio concert set for newly renovated Sarjeant Gallery

“We want to make it easy for people to come along and enjoy,” Ashley Brown said.
Previous listening notes include “shadows dance on a moonlit grave” and “skittering, looming, tumbling”.
NZTrio plays an eclectic mix of music with a dedication to always incorporating New Zealand music into their programmes.
“It’s a good balance. We play some classical stuff, we play some romantic stuff and we play some modern stuff,” Brown said.
“It’s a side benefit that keeps it fresh and delightful for the audience as well, we’re just doing what we enjoy doing.”
NZTrio hopes people who don’t think they understand classical music will come along and “allow themselves to be affected by this really cool music”, Brown said.
“All music is an expression of the human existence.”
The concert taking place at the Sarjeant Gallery will be a powerful blend of visual and sonic art, which is not uncommon for NZTrio who have collaborated with visual artists and dancers.
Kim will be playing on the Sarjeant’s new baby grand piano, gifted by the late Helen Gordon (nee Collier) through the Edith Collier Trust.
The concert will take place at the Sarjeant Gallery on November 15.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.