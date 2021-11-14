Nocturne: Night songs for piano presented by Jian Liu in Whanganui

Piano virtuoso Jian Liu will play a captivating selection of night music at an unscheduled Whanganui concert. Photo / Supplied

Chamber Music Whanganui is braving the current Covid climate to present a bonus concert, extra to its now complete 2021 subscription series.

Piano virtuoso Jian Liu, head of piano performance at the NZ School of Music, will perform his acclaimed recital, Nocturne, at the concert chamber in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre next week.

Chamber Music Whanganui's Ingrid Culliford said Nocturne is an evocative collection of night songs for the piano, played by an internationally celebrated concert pianist.

"In this programme, he takes his audience on what he describes as a journey into a dark world full of mystery, magic and romantic splendours," Culliford said.

"The solo recital of 16 short works by as many composers is all about mood, atmosphere and the glories of piano sound."

Liu has paired his chosen nocturnes and lullabies to reveal their qualities and contrasts, beginning with Gillian Whitehead's gentle Lullaby for Matthew alongside the melodious flowing simplicity of the 6th Nocturne, Cradle Song, by John Field, an Irishman credited with the first Romantic nocturne and an important influence on Chopin.

He will play nocturnes by Chopin, both Clara and Robert Schumann, and to bring in a different take on the theme of the night, music by Bartok and American Norman dello Joio.

Culliford said the programme offers something for everyone and will be a wonderful finish to the season.

"What better way to say goodnight to 2021?"

A review of Liu's Wellington performance earlier in the year described the final nocturnes by Barber and Liszt as "a fittingly splendid end to a remarkable and deeply satisfying recital, the choice of works as thoughtful and finely judged as the playing".

• Nocturne: Thursday, November 18 at 7.30pm, Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door (cash only, no eftpos). Adults $35, Seniors $32, CMW subscribers $20, students $5. Level 2 Covid restrictions apply, so numbers are limited.