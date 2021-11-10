Stan Walker is taking part in a new campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stan Walker is taking part in a new campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stan Walker and the Royal Whanganui Opera House are part of a new campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination.

Twenty music stars have come together for the campaign - Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours? - to be filmed in empty venues across the nation.

As well as Walker, the campaign features musicians including Kings, JessB, Joel Shadbolt, Ria Hall, Teeks and Troy Kingi.

Organisers said the idea of "Uru Raumati" came from "uruwhenua", the Māori term for passport.

Uru whenua translates to uru (enter) whenua (land or country). Being vaccinated is your passport to this raumati (summer) and all its musical festivities.

Campaign scriptwriter Te Aorere Pewhairangi said the idea was to target rangatahi through social media-specific content and Māori humour.

"Music has always brought people together, and in a time where lockdown restrictions have become the norm, concerts give us something to look forward to over summer."

Director Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne said: "We wanted to be a part of this campaign because it was fun, light-hearted and the messaging wasn't too forceful, something we thought would be more receptive to younger audiences who have likely grown tired of the heavy content in their feeds."

Stan Walker in an empty Opera House. Screen shot.

Producer Mikee Tucker said the goal was to create a unique and genuine message that connected people through the lens of music.

"The safety of Māori communities is our primary concern, followed closely by getting the music industry and Aotearoa back on track."

The campaign is funded by Te Puni Kōkiri via its Karawhiua campaign, Te Māngai Pāho & Wero Hauora Immunisation Alliance (WeroHIA).

It features, in alphabetical order:

• Awatea Wihongi from Maimoa at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

• Hamo Dell at the Tuning Fork, Auckland

• JessB at the Auckland Town Hall

• Ka Hao at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

• Paige at Western Springs, Auckland

• Ria Hall at Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

• Theia outside the Whammy Bar, K Rd

• DJ Sir-Vere at a nightclub in Wellington

• Joel Shadbolt from L.A.B, in his garage, Tauranga

• Kings at Eden Park, Auckland

• Laughton Kora at the Bay Court Theatre, Tauranga

• Logan Bell from Katchafire at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

• Maaka Pohatu at Spark Arena, Auckland

• PDigsss from Shapeshifter at Rhythm & Alps sign, Wanaka

• Pere Wihongi from Maimoa at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

• Rei at the Tuning Fork, Auckland

• Rob Ruha at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

• Stan Walker at the Royal Whanganui Opera House

• Te Aorere Pewhairangi at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

• Teeks at the Civic Theatre, Auckland

• Troy Kingi at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri

For information on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and other things you need to know, listen to our podcast Science Digest with Michelle Dickinson: