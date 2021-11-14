Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

'A serious concern': Local leaders say Raetihi's main GP has resigned

Ethan Griffiths
By
3 mins to read
Local Ruapehu leaders say Raetihi's main full-time GP has resigned in recent weeks. Photo / NZME

Local Ruapehu leaders say Raetihi's main full-time GP has resigned in recent weeks. Photo / NZME

Raetihi's full-time GP has resigned, according to leaders in the area, and it is not clear how locals will be able to get medical services in the town.

The Whanganui Regional Health Network, which oversees

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.