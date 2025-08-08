Future Champions Trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan (left) with recipients (front, from left) Mickey Zang, Tazia Parker, Matt Smith, Poppy Priddle, Paige Conley, Sarah Gibson (Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui) and trustee Richard Millward; (back) Sport Whanganui chief executive Tania King and Hayden Gibson (Mitre 10 Mega).

Nine young Whanganui sports stars backed by Future Champions Trust

Whanganui’s Future Champions Trust has backed nine promising athletes in its second funding round of 2025.

The Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust aims to give young people a “hand up” to reach their full potential in their chosen sport.

It supports youth athletes, aged 13-23, who have, generally, been selected to represent New Zealand at age-group level.

A total of $7750 has been shared across the chosen sports stars as part of the latest funding round.

The nine recipients are Matilda Shepherd and Thomas Shepherd (roller hockey), Tazia Parker and Mickey Zhang (inline speed skating), Maximus Mathews (squash), Eva van der Zouwe (rowing), Paige Conley (swimming), Poppy Priddle (softball) and Matt Smith (taekwondo).