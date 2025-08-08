The Shepherds competed at the 2025 Asia-Oceania Hockey Championships in South Korea in July.
Parker and Zhang were selected as part of the New Zealand team to compete at the Asian Roller Skating Championships in Jecheon, South Korea, in July.
Matthews was selected for the New Zealand team to compete at the World Junior Squash Championships in Cairo, Egypt, last month.
Van der Zouwe competed at the 2025 International Rowing Challenge at Ann Arbor in Michigan, United States, in July for the Rowing New Zealand under-19 development team.
Conley was a member of the NZ Youth Development Team that competed at the 2025 Tri Series Meet in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, in July.
Priddle is heading to Australia in December for the U23 tournament and represented the New Zealand White Sox senior team in the Canada Cup in Vancouver in July.
Smith is competing for the New Zealand team in the Taekwon-do World Championships in Pore, Croatia, in October.
Trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan said this round had shown how strong the talent pool was among Whanganui’s young athletes.
“It’s great to see some familiar faces continuing to progress on the world stage, alongside new recipients preparing to represent New Zealand for the first time,” she said.
“We’re proud to support them all as they take the next step in their sporting careers.”
The trust was grateful for the support from Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, Shane Stone Builders, Sport Whanganui and other local businesses that have contributed over the years.
Funding rounds are held three times a year, with the next in October.
Athletes interested in applying for funding support can visit the trust’s website for information on the criteria and an application form.