Whanganui Collegiate School rower Eva van der Zouwe (centre), pictured with coach Tyler Scott (left) and Ottalie Morrah, will head to the United States in July for the 2025 International Rowing Challenge with the Rowing New Zealand under-19 development team.
Whanganui Collegiate School rower Eva van der Zouwe will head to the United States as a member of the Rowing New Zealand under-19 development team.
The team will compete at the 2025 International Rowing Challenge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on July 14-16.
Eva, 16, will join Charlotte Mawston and Maeve Lockett, of Westlake Girls’ High School, and Georgia Kendrick, of Hamilton’s Sacred Heart Girls’ College, to compete as a four and a quad.
The Year 12 rower was thrilled to hear she had made the team after an “intense” week-long trial at Lake Karapiro.
“Whanganui Collegiate School and the rowing programme are very proud of Eva’s selection in the New Zealand four to compete in the USA.”
Elizabeth Adrole (Collegiate) and Jake Newton (Whanganui High School) were invited to trial for the under-19s, while Collegiate’s Ottalie Morrah and Nicky Maxim (High School) were invited to the under-18 North v South Trial.