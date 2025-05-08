“Nothing would have taken that smile off my face,” Eva said.

“It’s perfect with my age and what I’m trying to do because the World Championship team next year will be what I am aiming to get into.

“The experience that I’ll get from racing on an international stage and in the programme will be so invaluable for me next season - it’s very exciting.”

Eva was born and raised in the Wellington suburb of Wadestown and attended Wadestown School before moving to Whanganui Collegiate School in Year 9.

She got immediately involved with the learn to row programme and has stuck at it ever since.

This season, she won bronze at the 2025 Maadi Cup Regatta and silver at the North Island Secondary School Championships in the girls U17 coxless pair with Ottalie Morrah.

Whanganui Collegiate School rower Eva van der Zouwe with her bronze medal at the 2025 Maadi Cup Regatta.

Eva had enjoyed her time at Collegiate and credited the environment as a reason for her success.

“I love the whole programme and environment, the culture is well-established and that is something that I thrive on,” she said.

“It’s something really cool to be a part of and something I’ll take away with me forever because I’ve made some of my best memories with the girls.”

The 2025 International Rowing Challenge will feature some of the top schools in the US, as well as crews from other nations.

Eva said the experience could be a taste test for her potential future.

“I’d definitely want to go over to the USA after school and row for a college over there, then come back and do the under-23s pathway.

“You never know, the Olympics is obviously a very big goal but is something that I’d aim to do.”

Whanganui Collegiate master in charge/manager of rowing Gus Scott said Eva’s selection was well deserved.

“Whanganui Collegiate School and the rowing programme are very proud of Eva’s selection in the New Zealand four to compete in the USA.”

Elizabeth Adrole (Collegiate) and Jake Newton (Whanganui High School) were invited to trial for the under-19s, while Collegiate’s Ottalie Morrah and Nicky Maxim (High School) were invited to the under-18 North v South Trial.