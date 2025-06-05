The selection tournament was the Oceania Junior Championships held in April in Hamilton, which he won.

Mathews was the Under-15 national champion at the Squash Junior Nationals in 2022.

He began playing squash at 8 after being influenced by his father, Carl Mathews.

“Dad played and I went down for a few hits and realised I liked it,” he said.

Mathews said his love for the sport had only grown over the nine years he had played and the future of squash was in good hands.

“I’ve been given great opportunities to see new places, meet new people and grow to find new ways to better myself,” Mathews said.

“I’ve made heaps of new friends along the way and I’ve had a few opportunities to coach some young ones coming through which is good - it seems like the sport is getting better.”

The sport will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Egypt, which will be the furthest Mathews has travelled for squash, will welcome 46 teams from around the world for a 10-day tournament.

Mathews will be a part of the boys’ team, coached by Evan Williams, which includes Oli Dunbar, Vihan Chathury, Jack Lord, Brodie Bennett and Fergus Hill.

Mathews said he knew the boys he would be playing alongside as the squash community was “closely grouped” and he had trained with coach Williams a few times.

Mathews will compete in the individual and team categories.

Looking ahead, Mathews wants to continue playing squash to see how far he can go.

The Under-19 nationals in Auckland in October is a big goal as he was unable to attend in 2024 because of a broken hand.