Eight young athletes have received backing from the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust.
The trust aims to give young people a “hand up” to reach their full potential in their chosen sport.
It supports youth athletes, aged 13-23 years, who have generally been selected to represent New Zealand at age-group level.
Over the past decade, the trust has granted nearly $110,000 to more than 80 athletes in Whanganui. This funding round has distributed grants of $9250.
The eight recipients are Zoe Anderson and Alexis Toy (kayaking), Nevaeh Blake and Teresa Rennie (touch rugby), Chase Morpeth and Gabriella Valentine (speed skating), Mollie King (weightlifting) and Juliet McKinlay (athletics).