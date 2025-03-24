Anderson and Toy have been selected as part of the under-16 New Zealand kayaking team to compete at the Asia Pacific Sprint Cup in Japan in May.

Rennie and Blake will attend the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Queensland in May and play for the NZ under-20 women’s team and the NZ under-20 mixed team, respectively.

Valentine is heading to South Korea for the 20th Asian Roller Sports Games while Morpeth will compete twice in China at the Inline Speedskating World Games and the Inline Speedskating World Champions.

King is representing New Zealand in the Youth and Junior World Championship in Peru as well as the Commonwealth Youth/Junior Championships in India.

McKinlay will attend the prestigious Arcadia Invitational and Mt SAC Relay events in California as a heptathlon athlete.

Trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan was pleased to be able to assist the athletes financially in their quest for international success.

“The high calibre of applications we received is reflected in the number of outstanding recipients in this round,” Baker-Hogan said.

“It is fantastic to see several previous recipients who have represented New Zealand already at their respective sports returning to continue on their pathways, as well as some who are set to have their first-ever international event experience.

“We wish them all the best in their endeavours.”

The trust said support from Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, Shane Stone Builders, Sport Whanganui and other local businesses enabled the initiative to continue.

Funding rounds are held three times a year, with the next rounds in June and October.

Athletes interested in applying for funding support can visit the trust’s website for information on the criteria for the fund and an application form.