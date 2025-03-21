“I was really happy to be named, touch is my favourite sport so I am happy that I can represent New Zealand in a sport that I love,” Rennie said.

Rennie has been playing touch rugby alongside her identical twin sister, Carrie, since she was 5 after being introduced by her uncle, Ken Carvell, a former Castlecliff Primary School teacher.

She played touch at Whanganui Intermediate School and Whanganui High School until 2024.

She also performed well in other sports, such as athletics, basketball, swimming, football, hockey, softball, gymnastics, netball and rugby union - attracting interest from the Manawatū Cyclones.

Blake is in her last year at Whanganui High School and is the youngest player in the NZ under-20 mixed team and one of seven females in the side.

Blake has been playing touch since she could remember and is grateful her consistency has been rewarded.

“I just couldn’t believe it, the trial camp was super tough and there were so many top touch players there but I was stoked to see my name,” Blake said.

“I’m glad that I was able to be seen as someone they needed in the team and that all my hard work paid off.

“I’m super grateful for everyone that has given me opportunity after opportunity to get this far.”

Touch rugby in New Zealand is not funded, requiring Rennie and Blake’s families to raise $4000 to attend the tournament.

Through the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust, both girls will receive $750 towards their trip.

The trust aims to give local people and businesses an opportunity to support Whanganui’s talented sporting youth to reach their full potential at an international level in their chosen sport.

Trust chair Philippa Baker-Hogan said both girls deserved funding and success in touch rugby.

“They are deeply committed, young women who are really pursuing and working hard for their sport,” Baker-Hogan said.

“They are obviously quite talented, from the trust’s perspective we are just so impressed with all of these young people, including Teresa and Nevaeh, we are happy to support them and look forward to following their journeys.”

Chair of the Mitre 10 MEGA Future Champion’s Trust, Philippa Baker-Hogan, said the trust is happy to support Blake and Rennie on their quest for international success in touch rugby. Photo / NZME

Blake hopes to gain more experience at the APYTC and is viewing it as a stepping-stone.

“I want to keep being in the New Zealand teams and playing with everyone again,” Blake said.

Rennie’s main focus for the tournament is to soak it in and represent New Zealand well.

She wants to eventually become a police officer but is driven by her sporting aspirations.

“I’m putting that on hold, just getting some life experience first and then get into it later,” she said.

“I want to train hard, keep up with my rugby and hopefully be a Black Fern one day.”

Rennie and Blake will attend a training camp in Auckland from April 11-14 before the 2025 Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup is played at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, Queensland, from May 15-17.