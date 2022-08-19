Advertisement

Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: Why don't I eat my own bowl of I-don't-care?

5 minutes to read
Another nail in the food coffin is when your teenager opens the full fridge and says "there is nothing to eat in here", Nicky Rennie writes. Photo / 123rf

By Nicky Rennie

OPINION:

Food.

A simple four-letter word that has such big implications, not least because it is something that has to be thought about every day. Planned, paid for, packed, unpacked, eaten and cleaned up after.

