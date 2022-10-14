Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: The challenge of a nearly empty nest

By
4 mins to read
Nicky Rennie is preparing for an empty nest at home. Photo / 123rf

Nicky Rennie is preparing for an empty nest at home. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

It's coming to the pointy end for a lot of Year 13 students across the country. They won't consider it for a second, but it's also shifting sands for a lot of their parents.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle