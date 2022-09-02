A first car represents success, independence, fun and the right to freedom from your mum and dad, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

My first column was about teaching my child to drive. The meek need not apply; however, I'm pleased to report that my daughter now has her restricted licence.

She has never once said thank you to me for teaching her to drive or offered to pay health insurance, which I thought would have been prudent because I thought I'd have a heart attack each time I sat in the passenger seat for the first few drives.

This parenthood lark is a baffling beast. I thought once we drove away and she had achieved this milestone, we would both live happily ever after. Not on your Nellie.

We are a one-car family. I am very sure that's all that needs to be said about what has come next.

My car is now bedazzled on the interior with various other touches such as crystals, hand-woven bracelets and a plethora of lettuce, chips and carnage under the seat of her sesame seed buns.

So a few things have happened since she got the right to drive:

• I now have disappearing petrol. I half-filled my car on the Thursday for her to sit her practical and by Saturday morning it was empty.

• She now criticises my driving because she thinks she is the best driver on Earth.

• Apparently, even if you have taught your child to drive when they knew nothing, any advice you give is now null and void. They are Lewis Hamilton and they are on their way to pole position.

• The first-car debate.

That last sucker is very tricky because my parenting style is that I want to teach her accountability, but I also want to keep her safe. I'm a single parent who drives a Suzuki Swift. Quite clearly, if I had money, it would be a VW Touareg. It ain't.

To navigate my way with tough decisions, I ask Aunty Facebook. I needed advice and thoughts on people's first cars. Apologies if your internet was slow on Wednesday night, I think I broke it with responses from my Facebook friends. The advice I received was gold. Two of my favourites:

"Never ever go into debt for a car loan."

"Make sure her new car doesn't go fast, I had to lean forward to go up hills with my first one."

There were too many to list; however, I wanted to know how many of my friends as teenagers and young adults bought their own car. I'm happy to report, that all did.

I bought my own car at 18. I was in Christchurch as a student at Broadcasting School. It was a sky-blue Mini and I loved it. Your first car is so important. You are on the precipice of adulthood. The frontal lobe of your brain hasn't yet formed enough to make great decisions. In essence, it's a car-tastrophe waiting to happen.

I got my licence at age 15 in my family manual Toyota Corolla station wagon (IY8267). The traffic officer waved me away and I, quick as a flash, drove up the gutter and then sent him a wave. But I drove home on my own and felt omnipotent. I have had only one feeling close to getting my driver's licence, and that is giving birth. After both, I felt that I could conquer the world.

A first car represents success, independence, fun and the right to freedom from your mum and dad. My Maggie and I have a very special story, based on me not being able to be her mum for five years. She and I find our way on a daily basis, but I can be her mum and make this choice.

I will pay for half of her runabout, the car, but my daughter is responsible for every cost of the car. Have I got this right?