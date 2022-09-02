Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: First cars can be exciting and a car-tastrophe for teens

Whanganui Chronicle
By Nicky Rennie
4 mins to read
A first car represents success, independence, fun and the right to freedom from your mum and dad, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

A first car represents success, independence, fun and the right to freedom from your mum and dad, writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123rf

OPINION
My first column was about teaching my child to drive. The meek need not apply; however, I'm pleased to report that my daughter now has her restricted licence.

She has never once said thank you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.