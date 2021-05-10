New Zealand Sign Language Week: Whanganui teacher needs community support

Shona Beamsley teaching a sign language class at Wanganui Hearing Association. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) is an official language of Aotearoa and this week is New Zealand Sign Language Week.

NZSL is the language of New Zealand's deaf community and uses the hands, body and facial expressions to express meaning.

Whanganui's foremost NZSL teacher is Shona Beamsley, who was born with no hearing in one ear and partial hearing in the other.

Beamsley teaches New Zealand Sign Language at UCOL, Wanganui Hearing Association and Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's raranga (flax weaving) classes.

Although she loves her work teaching New Zealand Sign Language, being deaf impedes her other occupation as a senior staffer at Broadview Lifecare rest home.

Beamsley was scheduled to have government-funded cochlear implant surgery this year but late last year received the devastating news that she had been moved down the priority list.

The Whanganui community moved into action to support Beamsley and set out to raise the estimated $50,000 she will need to pay for the surgery, with an art auction and a film screening at Confluence Cinema last year.

So far the efforts have raised $22,062.35 and hearing educator Tracey Jones said anyone who would like to help with fundraising or a donation can contact the Wanganui Hearing Association on 06 347 9743.

Wanganui Hearing Association board member Alex Goodwin said people who wished to learn could use the New Zealand Sign Language Dictionary online, which has illustrations and videos for each sign.

"Shona devised the sign for Whanganui," she said.

"It could be a good one for people to start with."

People interested in learning NZSL can contact Wanganui Hearing Association in Dublin St and there are also a range of online learning opportunities at nzslweek.org.nz