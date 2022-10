New Zealand Police have named the person who died after being struck by a car on State Highway 3 in Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley

The person who died after a crash on State Highway Three in Turakina has been named.

She was Arohanui Frances Smith, 47-years-old, from Tokorangi, Halcombe.

Smith died after being struck by a car at around 11pm on October 1.

Police said their thoughts were with her whānau and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.