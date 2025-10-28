Celroy Mascarenhas says the NZAAL will start with 40 students in Whanganui. Photo / NZME
Ōamaru-based flight school New Zealand Airline Academy Ltd will set up a base in Whanganui next year, after signing a deal with Whanganui District Council.
Director Celroy Mascarenhas said the New Zealand Airline Academy Ltd (NZAAL) would move into airport facilities currently used by the New Zealand International Commercial PilotAcademy (NZICPA) and take over the NZICPA’s accommodation site at College Estate, with leases beginning on January 15.
The council is the sole shareholder of the NZICPA, which is overseen by Whanganui District Holdings, the council’s commercial arm.
“From my understanding, the academy has been given the ability to continue operations until June 30, and their student accommodation will be moved solely to Hato Hōhepa [formerly Nazareth Rest Home],” Mascarenhas said.
“When they finish, we’ll take possession of the Hato facility as well.”
“We use Technam aircraft, which have state-of-the-art technology and so many safety features, all the bells and whistles.
“But a flight school will stay in Whanganui and we are in this for the long haul.”
