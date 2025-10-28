In May, the Civil Aviation Authority and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority launched investigations into the NZICPA over safety issues and the quality of training.

As a result, its fleet was grounded and its Part 141 certificate suspended for about a month.

The NZICPA has since returned to flight training in a reduced capacity, with full-time staff roles cut from 20 to 10 in July.

The Chronicle has approached the council for comment on what the NZAAL deal means for the future of the NZICPA, including where it will be based from January.

Initially, the NZAAL would train 40 cadets from Indian airline IndiGo in Whanganui, Mascarenhas said.

“Our plan is to have 20 for flight training in January and six will go into theory class.

“A further 14 will be coming for flying in April.

“In the theory class, we have room for another 14, which could be taken by IndiGo or self-sponsored students.”

The NZAAL is the country’s largest international flight school, with 185 students studying in Ōamaru.

Mascarenhas said he and fellow director Jonathan Manuel had been looking for a second base for a long time.

“The council wanted to lease these buildings and we wanted to start operations straight away.

“It’s a win-win for everybody.”

He said he was unable to reveal how much the NZAAL would pay for its leases but the council “wanted top dollar for the facilities, and rightfully so”.

“Regardless of what happened with NZICPA, the infrastructure is absolutely world-class.

“We can use it as a staging ground to attract bigger contracts into NZ.

“But quality costs money and we’ve agreed to those costs.”

At the end of June, the council approved NZICPA sales discussions with several parties.

The council, Holdings and the NZICPA announced negotiations with the NZAAL in August.

At the time, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the NZAAL was an excellent organisation with “good people”.

“Their safety and performance is very strong,” he said.

“Someone has been hired to do due diligence, but they are demonstrating to us that they are here for the long term,” he said.

“They also have scope to grow their operation.”

Tripe told the Chronicle last week that the NZAAL’s move would be very positive for the airport and local economy, and he looked forward to welcoming Mascarenhas and Manuel to Whanganui.

Mascarenhas said the initial lease was for 10 years, followed by three five-year options.

“When you have that kind of certainty, it means you can invest.

“You can buy top-notch gear and sign contracts that run for years.”

Mascarenhas, currently in India, said the aviation sector in that country was growing fast.

“In 2014, there were 74 airports here and by 2024 there were 148.

“If you can get out of your comfort zone, visit these markets and build relationships, you’ll find plenty of students.”

The NZAAL’s Whanganui base would be “one of the country’s top products” when it came to flight training.

It did not require any planes or equipment from the NZICPA, Mascarenhas said.

“We use Technam aircraft, which have state-of-the-art technology and so many safety features, all the bells and whistles.

“But a flight school will stay in Whanganui and we are in this for the long haul.”

