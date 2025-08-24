Whanganui District Holdings will continue providing short-term working capital to the academy for up to 90 days. Photo / NZME
New Zealand’s largest international flight school could take over the commercial pilot academy in Whanganui.
A joint statement from Whanganui District Council, Whanganui Holdings Ltd (Holdings), and the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) said on August 21 that Holdings was progressing negotiations with Oamaru-based New Zealand Airline Academy(NZAAL) “to expand its operations into Whanganui”.
Holdings chairwoman Carolyn van Leuven said the organisation acknowledged the ongoing uncertainty for staff, students and the Whanganui community.
“With NZICPA now in a position to train students, the two schools are looking to agree a pathway forward that offers the best outcome possible in the circumstances for staff, students and the local economy,” she said.
“These discussions are ongoing, but we expect to be able to share more information soon.”
Any deal would be subject to conditions, including approval from regulators and satisfaction of due diligence requirements for both parties, she said.
In May, the NZICPA’s fleet was grounded after anonymously reported safety concerns, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) launching investigations into safety and the quality of training, respectively.
“We have always wanted to set up a second base, and we’ve looked at numerous locations across New Zealand.
“Council wants someone with experience to bring and keep a flying school in Whanganui.”
The council is the sole shareholder of NZICPA, which is overseen by Holdings, the council’s commercial arm.
Fellow director Jonathan Manuel said NZAAL intended to lease existing infrastructure, including the NZICPA’s accommodation sites Hato Hōhepa (formerly the Nazareth Rest Home) and College Estate (the former Collegiate Motor Inn).
“We’ve done the hard yards here in Oamaru, setting up and becoming the largest flight school in the country,” he said.
“It’s an easier task to replicate that in Whanganui. The facilities are right there.”
“Their safety and performance is very strong. Someone has been hired to do due diligence, but they are demonstrating to us that they are here for the long term.
“They also have scope to grow their operation.”
Manuel saidhe and Mascarenhas first came to New Zealand as aviation students in 2007.
“We understand what an international student would feel being here, and I think that’s been our success story,” he said.
