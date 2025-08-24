Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui pilot academy: New Zealand Airline Academy emerges as potential buyer of NZICPA

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Whanganui District Holdings will continue providing short-term working capital to the academy for up to 90 days. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Holdings will continue providing short-term working capital to the academy for up to 90 days. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s largest international flight school could take over the commercial pilot academy in Whanganui.

A joint statement from Whanganui District Council, Whanganui Holdings Ltd (Holdings), and the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) said on August 21 that Holdings was progressing negotiations with Oamaru-based New Zealand Airline Academy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save