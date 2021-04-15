New look Whanganui Youth Committee ready for Extravaganza Fair

Chez-Ashli Peter and the Youth Committee will be at Kowhai Park this Saturday listening to locals on how to develop more youth spaces. Photo / Supplied

The new look Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee will at the Extravaganza Fair this weekend listening to the community's ideas on how to develop more youth places and spaces.

The committee will be at the Extravanganza Fair at Kowhai Park on Saturday from 9am alongside other council representatives as part of their draft Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

Youth Committee volunteer Chez-Ashli Peter said her message to young people was to show up and voice an opinion.

"Come and interact with us – we can help you with the process of putting in a submission and that way you can be sure your views are considered when the council is making a decision."

She said there had been a great response from the community at engagement events so far.

"This Saturday the main focus is to ask whether people want a youth space and what sort of things they would want there – suggestions so far include activities, free Wi-Fi, computers for doing homework, music and a TikTok station."

Peter said being involved with the Youth Committee had given her a huge opportunity to gain new skills.

"I love that everyone on the Youth Committee is so different and we all have our own opinions and tend to debate things out.

"Through being part of the Youth Committee I've learnt a lot about communicating, event planning and establishing connections and working relationships."

Youth Committee Project Support Officer, Nicole Grey, said this year's Youth Committee had a wider circle of youth than the traditional 14 members.

"We've identified up-and-coming Youth Committee members to be part of the group as reserves and this has brought a wonderful new energy into the mix."

The reserves have the opportunity to learn to lead from Youth Committee members, get involved and gain new skills.

"The new Youth Committee members won't be officially sworn in until May 4 but already the group has leapt into action to be at the council's long-term plan consultation events, ready to talk to young people so they can represent the youth voice," Grey said.

Submissions on the draft long-term plan close on Friday, April 30.

For information about upcoming consultation events, or to make a submission online, visit the Have Your Say section of the council website: https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/Have-Your-Say/Consultations/Long-Term-Plan-2021-2031