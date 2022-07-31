St John drivers and assistants Susan Kelly, Jen Barber, Siniva Peleti, Pat McNamara, Lesley Torrey, Gary Barnacott, Karen Rattray and Leigh Herewini with the new health shuttle. Photo / Bevan Conley

There is a new set of wheels for Whanganui people who need to travel to Palmerston North for medical appointments.

St John Whanganui has a new health shuttle vehicle, made possible with funding from the Four Regions Trust, and a celebration was held at the Tawa St ambulance station on Friday.

Whanganui's deputy mayor and Four Regions trustee Jenny Duncan presented St John with the key to the new Toyota diesel van, which will let the service provide for more passengers alongside their existing shuttle.

Shuttle co-ordinator Jen Barber said there are 10 drivers and six assistants who travel to Palmerston North and back five days every week.

"Most of our passengers are attending appointments at the hospital but we also take people to other health appointments," Barber said.

"We might take someone to the eye clinic, for instance, and one of our regulars goes to Strive which supports people with brain injuries."

Whanganui DHB helps with running costs for the patients they refer to the service while other passengers make donations.

"People pay what they can afford and most of the people who use the service have no other way of getting to Palmerston North."

Barber said St John is always on the lookout for new volunteers to drive the shuttles and assist passengers if anyone in Whanganui has time to spare.

The ceremony was attended by St John Commander Jenny Burkett and Dame Betty Simpson. Father John Roberts, district chaplain for the Order of St John, led a blessing ceremony for the new vehicle.