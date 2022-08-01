Shaelie Kreymborg is new to Whanganui and to Repertory Theatre. Photo / Dee Brough

Shaelie Kreymborg is new to Repertory Theatre — in fact, she's new to Whanganui, arriving here just four weeks ago. With a background as an audio, lighting and PA systems technician, she's the ideal person to fill the position of sound technician at the theatre. Shaelie honed her skills working at Sky City in Auckland.

How did she come to be in Whanganui? "There are several reasons really," Shaelie says. "I intended to come here eventually but my mother's second husband died suddenly, leaving her alone. I didn't like to think of Mum on her own. Also, the lockdown in Auckland meant that I wasn't able to leave and visit people. I have a lot of family in this part of the country so I don't feel so lonely any more."

The hours Shaelie worked at Sky City meant she was sleeping during the day. "Now I just want to do normal things like gardening."

When she was approached by some Rep members to help with the sound effects for our upcoming production of "The Lady in the Van", she thought it would be a good way to meet people and make new friends. She's finding operating the sound system quite straightforward and yes, she is making new friends.

Welcome to Whanganui and Repertory Theatre Shaelie!