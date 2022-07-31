Stoker bring a belly dancing and rock combo to the Musicians Club this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Rock music and belly dancing are not mutually exclusive forms of artistic expression, although there are not many who know this.

You can become one of the growing number of enthusiasts simply by coming along to the Musicians Club on Friday, August 5 when Taranaki-based Stoker come to perform at the monthly club night.

Abby Brown, lead singer and founder member of the band that last performed here in 2018, has incorporated her belly-dancing moves along with fans and veils of fiery colours to complement her passionate vocals.

She is joined by drummer Terry Jackson and guitarist Jase Doubleu, with Darian Crawford filling in on bass guitar for Will Palmer, who can't make the gig.

Stoker have three songs on Spotify - You Know You Want it, Cynical Charm and Circle of Friends. They plan to record more and want to tour "with anyone and anywhere".

Abby writes the lyrics and the band decide what genre inspires them when they jam. Most of the songs are rock, with a little bit of grunge, metal and punk and even some flamenco.

"There is something for everyone," Abby says.

The first Friday of the month club night at the Musicians Club on Drews Ave is becoming popular among an ever-widening audience, with featured bands from around the country eager to play on the famous stage.

The music begins at 7 pm with an open mic, and Whanganui's talented musical community always throws up some great performances before the featured band plays.

Come and meet up with the members of the local community who are dedicated to keeping the music live. General admission is $15, and members pay only $10. Memberships are available at the door.