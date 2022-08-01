Winter Wonderfest lucky number seven started off with a roar last Saturday. Several festival events are already booked out so it's definitely a good idea to get in early and snaffle up your spot with the contact person listed for each event so you don't miss out. Having said that, some of our festival partners are taking waiting lists, and in a couple of cases have even put on extra sessions to meet the demand.

Keep an eye on our Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook, as well as our Women's Network Whanganui Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. Grab your very own festival guide in real life from the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, Community Education, Magpie Studio, Space Studio and Gallery, or call in and see us at the Women's Network. You can also download a festival guide from our host websites at La Fiesta NZ or Space Studio and Gallery.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days:

Thursday, August 4

3.30-5.30pm: TURBO TOUCH – GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN. A fun, social and action-packed game, perfect for all fitness levels and abilities. Think touch rugby with a twist. Venue TBC. Koha. Ph/txt Desiree Mclean 027 767 5211

7pm: FALUN DAFA WORKSHOP. Falun Dafa introduction followed by Q + A, and exercise teaching at Whanganui Lotus Meditation Club. Free. Ph Diana 06 927 5723 or 022 123 6336

Friday, August 5

3.30pm:| REVELATION FROM THE CHINESE CHARACTERS. Cartoon, brush pen, calligraphy…Who invented Chinese characters and why? Venue TBC. Free. Ph Diana 06 927 5723 or 022 123 6336

6.30pm: DUNGEONS + DRAGONS LADIES' NIGHT. Join a band of adventurers in exploring the Dark Duchess, an abandoned pirate ship. Newbies welcome. Alexander Library. Free. RSVP to nicola@whanganuilibrary.com

6.30pm: INTERTWINED. Owen Hugh and his musical daughters, Ruby and Leah, will warm up your hearts with original songs and well-known covers at Space Studio and Gallery. $15 adults. $10 senior/student http://www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

Saturday, August 6

10.30am: GUIDED MEDITATION FOR SELF-HEALING. Experience a group meditation, guided by experienced medium Natasha Spicer working with rebalancing the chakras at Wisdom Is Yours, 200b Victoria Ave. Koha. Contact Natasha 06 345 5002

10am-4pm: WINTER WONDERFEST TREATS. Show your feet some TLC with Julie. Indulge in drum and energy healing with Carla. Sacred energy healing combined with drumming is an excellent way to clear energies and create sacred connection to self and Mother Earth - 70a Guyton St. $25 feet treats, book with Julie 027 461 9962. Donation for drum and energy healing, RSVP to Carla 021 165 8961

11am-midday: GENDER + IDENTITY DISCUSSION. As one of the initial group of male early childhood educators in NZ, Peter will present some reflections on 40 years of working with young children, with Q+A afterwards. 75 St Hill St. Donation. For more info phone Peter, evenings only 345 0634

3pm: RIDE TO FREEDOM DOCUMENTARY SCREENING. 3000 miles, 30 young heroes, 1 mission...Raise awareness about and rescue orphans in China targeted for persecution of Falun Gong. Three young Chinese refugees will address the screening to share stories of a different childhood. Refreshments included. 75 St Hill St. Donation. RSVP to Diana 06 927 5723 or 022 123 6336, email: WhanganuiLotus@gmail.com

7-9pm: CLAY & WINE WITH FIONA MCLEOD. Enjoy an evening with friends making a vase with clay and sharing a glass of wine and nibbles. Or come alone and make a friend or two. Space Studio and Gallery 18 St Hill St. $55 (ages 18+). Booking via www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

The Winter Wonderfest runs right through until Saturday, August 13, with our festival finale, Songs by the Sea, at the Duncan Pavilion, tickets available at https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/