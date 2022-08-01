Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation Scholarship at the Lexus Song Quest. Photo / John Wansbrough

Once again the prowess and talent of New Zealand Opera School alumni won the Lexus 2022 Song Quest at the Michael Fowler Centre Wellington last week.

The five finalists were Amelia Berry (soprano), Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (tenor), Felicity Tomkins (soprano), Filipe Manu (tenor) and Sarah Hubbard (soprano).

Manu won the prestigious opera competition, winning a cash prize of $20,000, a study scholarship of $27,000 and economy-class international travel up to the value of $3000.

Tomkins was runner-up and won a cash prize of $10,000 and a study scholarship of $10,000.

Hawke's Bay tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation Scholarship based on artistic potential.

Adding to the New Zealand Opera School representation was the much-lauded accompanist and school repetiteur Terence Dennis who accompanied the five.

School founder and executive chairman Donald Trott said he was enormously proud of the school, which started in 1994 at Whanganui Collegiate School, attracting young opera singers from throughout New Zealand.

"Every January for two weeks the school is an absolute joy with 21 students all fully committed and eager to work ... and they always produce wonderful results. It's very heartening for all of us involved."

Winner Filipe Manu was a three-time finalist at the Lexus. His voice was described by judge (and former winner) Teddy Tahu Rhodes as powerful and having a heroic timbre.

Emmanuel is the eldest of the four Fonoti-Fuimaono brothers from Hawke's Bay - two tenors, a baritone and a bass-baritone - who all study at Waikato University and are passionate about being students at the New Zealand Opera School.

Jordan, 20, Emmanuel, 23, Faamanu, 22, and Alfred, 24, say their Samoan upbringing and heritage have led them all into music.

"Music is breathing to us."

Plans are well under way for the 2023 opera school, which the previous year nearly didn't go ahead because of Covid.

But with careful precautions in place, the school was a huge success and finished just the day before the country went back into lockdown.

Donald said he is looking forward to again welcoming the best of New Zealand's young opera singers to the school and Whanganui.

"It is always a great pleasure and very exciting listening to young singers excel."