Michael Rudge is author of The Parts We Play.

The Parts We Play

Stories by Michael Rudge

Self Published

Reviewed by Paul Brooks

People are funny, aren't they? And it takes all sorts. Cliches aside, Michael Rudge knows people and he knows how to put their point of view across to the reader.

In The Parts We Play, he agrees with Mr Shakespeare that all the world's a stage and he has collected a cast of interesting characters playing vastly different roles.

In 16 short stories, he gives them voice, and whether we agree with them and their opinions or not, Michael treats them all with sympathy, humour and equality.

This is his third collection of such short stories and his third gathering of people you might find likeable, offensive, pitiable or ridiculous, but you will never be indifferent to them. Many of the stories will make you think, long after you've finished reading.

Michael Rudge puts his people firmly on the page in full three-dimensional Technicolor, and you take them as you find them.

And while the characters are real enough, so are the stories in which they live.

His books are like a retirement home, and you'll find one in this book, in which roam characters of depth and history. We all have stories within us, but most of us will never get to be heard. Michael's characters insist you listen to them.

Michael Rudge has obviously met and chatted with a lot of people over the years. His ability to listen and even empathise has held him in good stead. These stories are testament to all he has learned about people, how they see the world and how the world sees them.

I really liked this book, as I did his previous collections of stories: The Girl in Black and other stories, and Of Other Lives.

We all have stories to tell, but Michael Rudge tells them better than most.

Copies of his books can be obtained by emailing the author at rudmik56@outlook.com