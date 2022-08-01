Whanganui Happenings

Illustrator and author Donovan Bixley is exhibiting at Lockett Gallery during August and September. Photo / File

OUTFIT OF THE MONTH FLOOR TALK

What: Whanganui Regional Museum senior curator Libby Sharpe will lead an informal talk to present the Outfit of the Month for August, a glamorous 1950s rabbit fur coat. Trish will speak about the coat, and the woman who wore it.

When: 12.15pm, Friday, August 5.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen's Park.

Details: Entry is free, please wear a mask.

SCHOLA SACRA CHOIR

What: Puccini's Messa di Gloria and more. Conducted by Iain Tetley, piano accompaniment by Ingrid Culliford. Soloists Nigel Tongs & Roger Wilson.

When: Saturday, August 6, 2.30pm

Where: Big School, Whanganui Collegiate.

Details: Tickets Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door, adults $25, seniors $20, U-18 free.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Donovan Bixley, illustrator and author, is exhibiting at Lockett Gallery.

When: Exhibition Aug-Sep. Donovan will be speaking, signing and chatting with attendees on Sunday, August 7 at 2pm.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 60 Guyton St, Whanganui.

Details: All welcome. RSVP txt 021 2927 417.

GREEN DRINKS

What: Rebecca Dobbin from Whanganui District Council will give a presentation on the Coastal Action Plan which focuses on the coastal ecological processes at Kai iwi and Castlecliff. An update will be given at the end, with a chance for questions and feedback.

When: Tuesday, August 9, from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant.

CASTLECLIFF COAST CARE COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: Planting native sand binders spinifex and pingao reduces sand blowing on to Morgan St.

When: Sunday, August 14, 10.30am to 12.30pm. BBQ to follow.

Where: Park in Morgan St, walk to planting area on the foredune.

Details: Come prepared for working on an exposed site. Warm clothes, gardening gloves and a hat are advised, plus solid footwear.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj. Vaccinations required.

When: Wednesday, August 17, 4-5.15pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

DVD EVENING

What: Second-Hand Wedding is set when TradeMe and eBay threaten the primaeval urge for a first-hand crack at the second-hand. Jill keeps the dream alive until she is forced to concede that no bargain is worth her daughter's happiness. Vaccinations required.

When: Thursday, August 18, 6.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

KICKING THE SUGAR HABIT

What: Hear Gary Hayman's story. All welcome. Koha entry.

When: Saturday, August 20, 2pm or 7.30pm.

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr Ingestre St & Somme Pde.

Contact: Sharyn: 345 8393. Allergy ADHD Whanganui.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Deep Waters. Vaccinations required.

When: Sunday, August 21, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Anatomy of a Woman — Rachael Garland; Gallery 2: Wonder — Prakash Patel, Katherine Claypole, Amy Blackburn, Rosalie Jurzcenko, Leigh Anderton-Hall, Kaye Coombs, Katie Shand, Kathryn Wightman, Vanessa Wairata Edwards & Carmen Simmonds; Pop-Up Gallery: Past Lives — Aimee Planner.

FINE ARTS WHANGANUI GALLERY

What: Blooms on Bastia. Sandra Morris and Carol Teutscher's collection of botanical records of a horticultural venture.

When: Until August 11.

Where: Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery, 17 Taupō Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Pool Room. Ross Mitchell-Anyon works donated to the gallery by his mother's estate.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Object Space above i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Testing Ground: A group show exploring new directions in contemporary craft practice in Aotearoa.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tua o Tawauwau: photographic work by Whanganui artist Tia Ranginui (Ngati Hine Oneone).

When: Till August 21.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice. Each month a community member is invited to select six artworks from the online collection. The August 2022 My Choice has been selected by Andrew McCleod and his selection is available to view until August 31.

REGULAR

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

Details: Masks are optional but recommended.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Get-together. Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. No craft experience necessary as tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Contact craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WHANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches etc

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin St and Keith St.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Whanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Every 2nd Sunday, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of Scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Whanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WHANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupō Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle-lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13, call Jade 0212989898.