New Cooks Gallery exhibition the work of sociable and talented retirees

Artist Gilly Brown's quilt which she spent a number of years crafting. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

What is simply just a hobby for a group of around 10 Whanganui retirees has proved to be a big stash of art worthy of its own display.

A new exhibition has just opened at Cooks Gallery on Trafalgar Pl, with all of the art lovingly crafted by Whanganui Art Society members who meet for a cup of tea and a bit of art every Monday morning.

Society member Judy Webby said the exhibition is a "stunning" collection of art by new and seasoned artists alike.

"When you're older you like to let go and relax and enjoy what you're doing, or you might be the person who goes over everything with a magnifying glass," Webby said.

"They're all different, that's what I love about it."

One piece, a large hand-sewn quilt, took a "number of years" to complete. Artist Gilly Brown spent every Monday working on the quilt, ensuring every fine detail was up to scratch.

"Gilly came in every Monday to work on it. It's just wonderful."

Another piece, an oil painting by Bevan Paul Ropiha, is painted in a distinguished style, bringing to life scenes from his travels around the globe.

"He's an interesting character, and his art is incredible," Webby said.

All of the art is available for purchase, with prices ranging from $40 to $4000. The proceeds go back to the society.

Webby said the group is a fantastic way to meet like-minded people, as well as a great way to unwind.

"We encourage people who've retired or enjoy something to do to just come and join us on a Monday at 10am. It's a great opportunity to discuss what we're doing, and get involved."

The exhibition is open on Saturday from 10am-2pm and Monday from 10am-12pm until December 12.