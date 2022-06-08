Nick Azevedo, of Cloud 9 trampoline park and Play2Win arcades, is planning to have an arcade open in the old Farmers building in Whanganui by August. Photo / Finn Williams

Nick Azevedo, of Cloud 9 trampoline park and Play2Win arcades, is planning to have an arcade open in the old Farmers building in Whanganui by August. Photo / Finn Williams

A new amusement arcade planned for Whanganui will have a lot riding on it for the company behind it.

The Play2Win arcade is being opened by the company that runs Palmerston North trampoline park Cloud 9, which has also opened a similar arcade in New Plymouth recently.

The arcade is being built inside 120 St Hill St, which has sat unoccupied after previously being the site of Farmers.

Cloud 9 and Play2Win owner Nick Azevedo said the arcade would have a floor space of about 2000sq m.

"If nobody comes in then we'll be looking for a nice park bench to sleep on, it's do or bust really so hopefully it works."

The arcade will be open to people of all ages and Azevedo said it will feature a two-lane bowling alley, a 4-D theatre experience, and a rubber axe throwing game Azevedo believes is the only one in New Zealand.

He is planning to have the arcade opened by August, but is currently dealing with shipping delays of building materials and a shortage of tradesmen.

"We're not open until we're open, we've got so many factors going against us at the moment."

Azevedo was planning to open the store in three stages, with the St Hill St side of the building being planned to be opened by August.

The Victoria Ave side of the building will function as a walkway to the main building at first, Azevedo said, but eventually, he also plans to put more machines in that section.

The main St Hill St building also has a second storey, where Azevedo also planned to install a laser maze or a crazy golf course or something similar if the initial arcade is a success.

Azevedo said that how far the building goes will be based on how successful it is, with a lot banking on its success.

However, he was confident because there will be no entertainment centre like it in Whanganui.