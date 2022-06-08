A new amusement arcade planned for Whanganui will have a lot riding on it for the company behind it.
The Play2Win arcade is being opened by the company that runs Palmerston North trampoline park Cloud9, which has also opened a similar arcade in New Plymouth recently.
The arcade is being built inside 120 St Hill St, which has sat unoccupied after previously being the site of Farmers.
Cloud 9 and Play2Win owner Nick Azevedo said the arcade would have a floor space of about 2000sq m.
"If nobody comes in then we'll be looking for a nice park bench to sleep on, it's do or bust really so hopefully it works."
The arcade will be open to people of all ages and Azevedo said it will feature a two-lane bowling alley, a 4-D theatre experience, and a rubber axe throwing game Azevedo believes is the only one in New Zealand.
He is planning to have the arcade opened by August, but is currently dealing with shipping delays of building materials and a shortage of tradesmen.
"We're not open until we're open, we've got so many factors going against us at the moment."