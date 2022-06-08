Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New amusement arcade planned for Whanganui CBD

2 minutes to read
Nick Azevedo, of Cloud 9 trampoline park and Play2Win arcades, is planning to have an arcade open in the old Farmers building in Whanganui by August. Photo / Finn Williams

Nick Azevedo, of Cloud 9 trampoline park and Play2Win arcades, is planning to have an arcade open in the old Farmers building in Whanganui by August. Photo / Finn Williams

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

A new amusement arcade planned for Whanganui will have a lot riding on it for the company behind it.

The Play2Win arcade is being opened by the company that runs Palmerston North trampoline park Cloud

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.