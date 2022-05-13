SourBros baker John Wilson likes to spend his weekend having drinks on Friday night with friends, catching a concert on Saturday, and spending time with his baby on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we ask a Whanganui local what their perfect weekend would be. This week Finn Williams spoke to SourBros bakery's John Wilson.

For me, my weekend starts on Friday evenings, with a few drinks at Porridge Watson.

I always love going there because, even though we never plan it, there are always a few friends hanging around to talk about the week with.

Then, like a lot of Whanganui, I almost always spend my Saturday mornings at the River Markets.

I'm not there to shop though, but SourBros runs a stall at the market so there's bread to be sold, but there are always people to talk to while working the stall.

If it were my perfect weekend, then there would be a great concert to catch later in the day too; there's usually something good going on every couple of months.

However, after a busy week at the bakery and at the markets, the best way to spend my Sundays is resting at home, tending to my gardens and spending time with my baby.