Audrey McCosh (far left) with Ash Waugh and Amelia Solly after the competition last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Four Whanganui locals took the stage at last weekend's Natural Amateur Bodybuilding Association Taranaki Championships, and all walked away with a podium finish.

Nutrition and exercise coach Audrey McCosh trained Amelia Solly and Ash Waugh, both of whom took out their respective divisions.

McCosh said the standard was extremely high for the first competition of the year.

Solly took out the 'novice shape' class, before beating the winner of the 'open shape' class to take out the Ms Taranaki Shape title.

"Amelia is only 17-years-old and this was her first comp," McCosh said.

"It's quite an amazing feat because she has lost 40 kilogrammes to get to the physique she is in. She is an incredible young lady with a lot of determination."

Her mother Jess Solly was a first-time competitor last year, taking out the 'shape' class in the 35-plus age group category at the NABBA Manawatu/Wanganui Bodybuilding Championships in Palmerston North.

Waugh, 25, came second in the 'novice men tall' class.

"It was a very tough lineup and this was only his second competition," McCosh said.

Other local competitors Darren Faulkner and Rhys Ngatuere took out the 'athletic open men' and 'open physique men tall' classes respectively.

Faulkner went on to claim the Mr Taranaki Athletic title and "looked absolutely amazing", McCosh said.

"With Covid, this has been a huge achievement for any athlete to get onto the stage as gyms have been closed and training has been impacted.

"There has been so much uncertainly as to when and if competitions were going to go ahead and most athletes need a 12 to 16 week cut period."

All four have now qualified for the nationals in Wellington on October 22.

McCosh currently has a squad of 10 bodybuilders.

"The rest of my team has to qualify at the lower North Island champs on October 1 to get to nationals. It would be wonderful to have them all there."

For McCosh it was all about the journey of her squad members.

"You see people who might not have even thought about doing this sport get results in the gym and say 'you know what, I want to take this a step further'.

"It's always nice to see people win and I do get a little bit excited, but just seeing them up there is reward enough for me."

As for the sport itself, McCosh said it wasn't just about size.

For women, the 'shape' class focused on having a "really nice, fit body" and 'figure' class had slightly more muscle and leanness.

"You look like a bodybuilder but it's nothing ridiculous."

In the men's competition, the 'board shorts' class was about having an amazing upper body and 'athletic' was for those of a slightly thinner build, McCosh said.

The 'physique' class was where the bigger males and females competed.

"Symmetry is really important in all classes," McCosh said.

"You can't have a good upper body and have SpongeBob legs. That doesn't work."

Bodybuilding was a "365 day a year" sport with no real off-season.

"That doesn't mean you can't have a piece of cake, but you're always watching your nutrition and you are constantly exercising or keeping an eye on what's happening with your body."