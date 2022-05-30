Hamish Jellyman and Elizabeth de Vegt are performing at Space Studio and Gallery this Friday from 6.30pm. Photo / Paul Brooks

Hamish Jellyman and Elizabeth de Vegt are performing at Space Studio and Gallery this Friday from 6.30pm. Photo / Paul Brooks

Elizabeth de Vegt and Hamish Jellyman are both talented instrumentalists and composers, and have worked together with other musicians on "Flow", an album of poems by Airini Beautrais put to music by Elizabeth.

Now it's just the two of them performing live at Space Studio and Gallery this Friday evening.

After the album came out there was a bit of a lull on the musical work scene, says Hamish.

"We were wondering what to do with ourselves," says Elizabeth.

"I set about learning more songs, any songs," says Hamish. Elizabeth did the same. "And then we found out that we had matching guitars," says Hamish.

That is, Ibanez Artcore Hollowbody electric guitars. Obviously, the guitars had to meet.

"So it turned into a 'thing'," says Elizabeth.

A gig was the obvious answer, so Elizabeth hunted around for a venue. "Sarah [Williams of Space Studio and Gallery] is always so amazing. I approached her first, maybe around Easter." Sarah was only too delighted to host the event.

"The space [in Space] is really reverberant, so whenever you're playing in there the place is awash with truckloads of reverb," says Elizabeth. "So I had that in the back of my mind when choosing songs, like, what's going to sound really spectacular?"

"We both picked a long list of songs," says Hamish. "Songs we wanted to play for one reason or another, then we had a chat about what would work and what wouldn't, and what instruments each of us could play in each song, things like that. We've whittled it down a wee bit."

As well as guitar, Elizabeth is playing piano and singing. Hamish is playing the other matching guitar, bass guitar, ukulele, trombone, synthesiser, loop pedal and singing.

"I had this plan, since we're playing in an art gallery, to do songs that are loosely inspired by art and colour," says Elizabeth.

A lot of the songs are like that, but it's not the whole plan, now. The set is a mixture, they say, with songs by the Beatles, Louis Armstrong and others, plus more modern songs, including Ellie Goulding's 2018 arrangement of Don McLean's "Vincent".

"Another one I've been learning is a Joni Mitchell song, 'A Case of You'," says Elizabeth. "That talks about painting, as well."

The set runs from 6.30 to 8pm.

"There are cute ones too, like a cover of the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'," she says.

The duo will also be performing some original songs. They have provided three each for the set. One "Flow" song is included, rearranged for two guitars and two voices.

The Details

What: Elizabeth de Vegt and Hamish Jellyman

When: Friday, June 3, 6.30-8pm

Where: Space Studio and Gallery

Tickets: From Space website. Follow the links. Tickets are $15 for adults, school-age half price, under 5 free.