The Ministry of Health reported 51 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region this Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 51 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region announced on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also said there were two cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital.

Nationally, the ministry reported 5836 new cases.

Of those cases, 403 were in the hospital.

The ministry also reported the deaths of five people with Covid-19.