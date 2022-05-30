Rain is forecast for much of the working week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rain is forecast for much of the working week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Warm temperatures and rain are on the way for Whanganui this week.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said there was "a fair bit going on" over the next few days.

"Generally, we are seeing temperatures several degrees above normal over the North island for this time of year," Fernandes said.

"You can expect warm and quite humid conditions but, along with that, you are going to see some rain."

Rain would turn to showers as Monday progressed, and Tuesday would bring the best weather of the working week, Fernandes said.

"It will be partly cloudy with a daytime high of 20C, a pretty pleasant day.

"As the day goes on the winds should pick up, especially towards evening, and you could see a few showers and rain developing."

Fernandes said rain would return on Wednesday, particularly in the morning.

"It will be even warmer though, with a high of 21C."

Temperatures took a dip on Thursday and Friday, Fernandes said.

"We are expecting rain and a high of 18C on Thursday, and more of the same on Friday, with a high of 17C.

"Warm and wet is the main theme, with things cooling down towards the end of the week.

Overnight temperatures would remain "well into the double digits" through the week.

As for the weekend, Fernandes said showers should clear out on Saturday, with Sunday being quite clear.

"Temperatures will drop, with maximums somewhere around the mid-teens.

"It will probably be cooler but sunnier over the weekend."