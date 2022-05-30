Seth Reardon has dedicated his selection for the International Six Day Enduro Championship to his late father Brian. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Seth Reardon has been selected for the New Zealand team to race the International Six Day Enduro Championship (World Team Enduro Championship).

The event will be held in Le Puy-en-Velay, France, from August 29 to September 3.

The International Six Day Enduro Championship is considered the Olympics of motorcycling. It has been held since 1913 at venues throughout the world, including New Zealand in 2006, and is the oldest and longest-running motorcycle event in the world.

Reardon, who was the New Zealand 2019 National Enduro Champion and the 2020 and 2021 National Enduro 250 Champion, is dedicating his selection to his late father Brian, who died this year.

"I know how thrilled Dad would have been at my selection," Reardon said.

"Brian was my mentor, manager and mechanic and I owe so much of my success to him."

Each rider is required to fund their own costs of about $20,000 and Reardon said he was grateful for the financial support he had received from his sponsors, and Colin Mathews, Shayne Wainhouse and Sally and Matthew Caseley for organising an Enduro event to assist with the fundraising.

The amount required to travel and compete is considerable, and further sponsors are being sought. Anyone interested can contact Seth Reardon on 027 298 0635 or Denis Woods on 021 945 007.