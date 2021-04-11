Museum Notebook: Feathered heroes played vital role during wars

Homing pigeon leg capsule. Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 2020.59.2a

A recent donation to the museum collection is a small, inconspicuous object which had us puzzled for a while.

It has two little red plastic cylinders with a piece of red cotton tape wound around, fastened with a metal dome. These objects, plus variations, were used extensively in both world wars and were instrumental in saving many lives. The users were often under fire and some were awarded medals for bravery. Can you guess what it is?

During the wars, homing pigeons played a vital role. Due to their homing instinct, speed and their ability to fly at high altitudes, they were used as military messengers.

Leg canisters such as this would hold a small sheet of fine paper, giving locations or other such valuable information to commanders.

Previously soldiers ran messages, men chosen for their fitness and stamina to run back and forth between lines. Because of the danger of being shot, often two or three runners were sent out at the same time. Pigeons provided a faster safer way to get messages across.

The homing pigeon was also found to be a capable airborne means of flying a camera over enemy locations to learn more about troop strength and location. A camera was mounted underneath the pigeon behind enemy lines and it was allowed to fly home.

These photos might show actual troops and equipment. If flying over enemy towns, they might show factories or other military targets for bombing. Pilots also used pigeons to provide updates of what they observed on the battlefields. Messages were sent back to a command centre from mid-air.

Over half a million pigeons were used during both world wars with a high success rate. The only other form of communication was the telegraph and enemies could easily sever wires, effectively cutting all communication.

Printed paper used for messages. Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 2020.59.2b

A homing pigeon's job was dangerous. Enemy soldiers often tried to shoot pigeons down, knowing that released birds were carrying important messages. Some pigeons flew as far as 200 miles, often through hostile territory, braving adverse conditions including poison gas attacks during World War I.

Some of these pigeons became famous. One, a female, was donated by the pigeon fanciers of Britain to the US Army Signal Corps stationed in France. Named Cher Ami (a male form of address, despite her sex) which means Dear Friend, she was the saviour of the "Lost Battalion". The 600-man battalion was shelled, and many wounded, by friendly fire because they advanced too far into enemy territory.

Their only hope of communication was by pigeon and Cher Ami gave it her all. German soldiers saw the bird take flight and began firing, wounding her badly, but not enough to prevent her from flying 25 miles back to command post.

Cher Ami arrived with one eye shot out, a bullet in her breast and much of the leg that had the message capsule still attached, missing - it was hanging on only by a tendon. The message ensured that the shelling ceased, and the battalion was saved.

After she recovered from her wounds, the French awarded Cher Ami the Croix de Guerre with Palm, a military decoration, for her service. She was taken to America and lived until 1919. Later her body was mounted and placed on display in the Smithsonian Institute.

In Britain, the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals) Dickin Medal is awarded to animals displaying conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty. Of the 53 medals presented during WWII, 32 went to pigeons. After the war, these brave avian heroes were given to pigeon fanciers and breeders for a well-earned retirement.

* Kathy Greensides is collection assistant at Whanganui Regional Museum.