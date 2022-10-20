Hana Wainohu said she was most excited about being able to compete with a new supporter by her side. Photo / Supplied

Waverley-raised lance corporal Hana Wainohu hopes her example will show other mothers they can continue playing sport after having children.

Wainohu, 23, is a halfback for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Ferns team and is set to compete in the first women's International Defence rugby competition.

She'll be playing with her 8-month-old daughter Waimarie on the sideline.

"The NZDF is willing to support and assist us as mothers to continue to represent them in our sporting codes," Wainohu said.

"The greater message here is to show women that we can continue playing sport while being mothers with the right assistance and support."

The Linton-based soldier said she was grateful for the support and encouragement she got from NZDF to allow her to bring her daughter to the tournament.

Defence teams from Australia, Fiji, France, Tonga, the United Kingdom and a combined Papua New Guinea/Vanuatu side are competing in the tournament in Auckland this month.

Wainohu decided on a career in the NZ Army and enlisted in 2018 because it was important for her to be able to continue playing sport.

"I love playing sport and the NZDF provides a lot of sporting opportunities.

"Whether minor games for physical training, inter-unit level or NZDF level, they all contribute to my sporting interests."

Wainohu said she was most excited about being able to compete with a new supporter by her side.

"I've been looking forward to getting back into the swing of competitive rugby since being on maternity leave but most of all, I'm excited to be bringing my daughter along the journey with me."

The competition is on until October 25 and live games and replays will be available on the NZDF website.