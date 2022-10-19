A two-car crash occurred on State Highway 3 near Marybank, Whanganui on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people, one with serious injuries, have been taken to Whanganui Hospital following a two-car crash on State Highway 3 near Marybank, Whanganui.

The crash occurred around 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Hato Hone St John said they responded to the incident with one ambulance and took two people to Whanganui Hospital.

One person is in a serious condition, with a second person in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with two Whanganui fire trucks.

Police said the road was blocked from the crash and traffic management was put in place at the Wikitoria Road and Warrengate Road intersection.

The crash site was cleared and the road was reopened at 2.55pm.