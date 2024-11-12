The Mangapurua Track slip viewed from a helicopter.

The Mangapurua Track on the Mountains to Sea cycle trail has reopened to riders with a temporary path to avoid a large rock that must be removed.

After a major slip last week, the Department of Conservation (DOC) closed the track leading to the Bridge to Nowhere due to safety concerns.

The fragility of the soft papa rock in the area is a slip hazard, causing the track to be closed over winter and after severe weather.

“You can’t really tell when it’s going to fracture. It can be wind, it can be rain, it can be heat,” DOC senior ranger Jim Campbell said.

The area that slipped has been stabilised by abseilers who scaled the face to remove loose rocks.