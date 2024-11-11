A major slip on the Mangapurua Track has blocked access to the Bridge to Nowhere. Photo / Mountains to Sea

The Mangapurua Track on the Mountains to Sea cycle trail is closed due to an “impassable” slip.

The slip was discovered on Thursday by a trail concessionaire who reported the hazard.

Because of the slip, people will not be able to access the jet boat at the end of the trail, but the Kaiwhakauka and Waipuna trails are alternative options.

The area of trail is made from papa rock, a soft blue-grey mudstone in contrast to the solid volcanic rock found closer to the Central Plateau. Papa is also found in areas such as the Kaiwhakauka and Whanganui River valleys.

The softness of the papa when wet means the trail is constantly being reshaped.