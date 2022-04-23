Emergency services are currently attending a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Highway 4, south of Oruakukuru Rd, near Raetihi.
The incident happened around 10am on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person had been seriously injured.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed between Raetihi and Whanganui.
"SCU [Serious Crash Unit] is en route to investigate this crash, the road is likely to remain closed for several hours."
