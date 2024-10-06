Advertisement
More unsettled weather for Whanganui this week

Olivia Reid
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Rain, thunderstorms and wind are in the forecast for Whanganui this week. Photo / NZME

A wet Monday begins an “unsettled week” of weather for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there would be “a band of rain just on the doorstep of the Whanganui region” on Monday.

It would continue throughout the day with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

On Tuesday places inland could have one or two showers during the day, with heavier rain hitting the region in the evening as a weather system moved across, Makgabutlane said.

Rain was expected for most of the region at night and into Wednesday morning, she said.

On Wednesday there would be showers for most of the region.

Along with the rain, Tuesday and Wednesday would likely feature breezy northwesterlies and westerlies.

Makgabutlane said it was expected the showers would continue throughout Thursday and Friday in inland areas but coastal regions could be drier.

The wind was expected to turn to southerly and southeasterly winds, causing the temperature to “dip into the mid-teens” with a maximum of about 16C.

Friday would have a chilly start with a temperature of 5C.

“All in all unsettled weather this week, a little bit breezy at times, and the latter part of the week a little bit cooler,” Makgabutlane said.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

