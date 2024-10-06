Rain, thunderstorms and wind are in the forecast for Whanganui this week. Photo / NZME

A wet Monday begins an “unsettled week” of weather for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there would be “a band of rain just on the doorstep of the Whanganui region” on Monday.

It would continue throughout the day with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

On Tuesday places inland could have one or two showers during the day, with heavier rain hitting the region in the evening as a weather system moved across, Makgabutlane said.

Rain was expected for most of the region at night and into Wednesday morning, she said.