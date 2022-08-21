Over 12,000km has been ridden collectively on the e-scooters since the trial began. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 12,000 kilometres have been clocked on Whanganui's e-scooters since they began being trialled in the city.

In June, e-scooter rental provider Beam introduced 100 scooters to central Whanganui to begin the 20-month trial.

This will increase to 200 over spring.

Beam's expansions manager Frederick Conquer said over 12,000 kilometres had been travelled on the e-scooters since the trial began.

"Fridays and Saturdays are our busiest days of trips, with longer trips in the city and along the riverfront," Conquer said.

"We also see regular commuter traffic from the suburbs of Castlecliff, Gonville, Whanganui East and Springvale."

The e-scooters are rented from designated parts of the city's central business district and surrounding suburbs by customers using a smartphone app.

Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch said despite it being winter, people were enjoying using the Beam scooters as a mode of transport, and that negative feedback had been minimal.

"Most concerns have centred around e-scooters being left on footpaths, or blown over in the wind - when people felt they blocked pedestrian access. All concerns were quickly responded to by Beam," Gruebsch said.

He said Council was aware of one crash or injury incident, which involved an e-scooter and a car door.

"We have been assured by the provider that this was dealt with appropriately."

Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for business, Tim Easton, said the uptake of the e-scooters had been strong, and he expected it to increase further going into summer.

"We've heard anecdotally that people who ordinarily drive short distances around the city are instead choosing to use scooters, and finding them more convenient and enjoyable."

He said this was backed by Beam's research, which suggested 40 per cent of e-scooter trips replace car trips.

"Having options like these e-scooters is an expectation for a city of Whanganui's size and profile, and we can see from the public's enthusiastic uptake that Whanganui is a great fit for Beam.

"The scooters are a great option for exploring the city and for getting between venues and events, and we know they will be eagerly used by our visitors to discover parts of the city they might not have otherwise explored."

The Chronicle took to the streets to ask if people had used the scooters, and what they thought of them.

Lucas Erewery

"I've used them before, it was fun. I don't think at first it was easy to use, in terms of setting up the app and the card, but I've used it a couple of times so it got easier.

"I've used it to get to football, and once just for fun. I'm happy they're in Whanganui."

Ni Young

"I haven't used them, but they seem very handy. Parking can be hard to find, but you can drop [scooters in more places]."

Natasha Kumero

"I think they should be used more because it's an easier way to get around. But I find it hard to use because you need the app and direct it from there, so I haven't used them.

"If it was more accessible I reckon I'd want to use it. Because instead of walking from A to B, you could just use the scooter."

Victor Young

"I haven't used them, but I cycle and they don't seem to cause any trouble on the road.

"Like most things in life, there's a plus and a negative. They take up less room on the road or footpath than some forms of transport, so I think the concept of the scooters is great.

"I think the negative is you see them dumped everywhere. They're out in the rain, they're out in the wind.

"When you jump on it, it could have been knocked around, but you trust that it's going to stop when you're going down hills. Not so sure about that aspect."

Ben Sandlant

"I haven't used them before because they're expensive. That stops me from using them. I'd probably use them if they were cheaper."