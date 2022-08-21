Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

More than 12,000km clocked on Whanganui's e-scooters - but what do the public think of them?

4 minutes to read
Over 12,000km has been ridden collectively on the e-scooters since the trial began. Photo / Bevan Conley

Over 12,000km has been ridden collectively on the e-scooters since the trial began. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

More than 12,000 kilometres have been clocked on Whanganui's e-scooters since they began being trialled in the city.

In June, e-scooter rental provider Beam introduced 100 scooters to central Whanganui to begin the 20-month trial.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.