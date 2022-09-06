The bus stop where some of the Waka Kotahi funding will be spent to create an attractive streetscape and all-weather bus stops. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another attempt to make central Whanganui streets more "people-friendly" should go better than a previous failed move on Victoria Ave, Mainstreet Whanganui's general manager says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced on Tuesday it had allocated $1.26 million to go towards improvements on Guyton St and St Hill St as part of the organisation's Streets for People programme.

The programme's predecessor, Innovating Streets, was behind a 2021 attempt to revamp the river end of Victoria Ave, but that was scrapped days before construction was due to begin after objections from local businesses.

Des Warahi (right) said he expected moves to improve Guyton and St Hill St would involve people who lived and worked there before changes were made. Photo / Paul Brooks

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi said he expected moves to improve the Guyton and St Hill streets would this time be better at involving the people who lived and worked there before changes were decided on.

"The learnings from the bottom block was the [need] to take some time and listen to the businesses and residents," he said.

Warahi said the way the funding was set up for the Innovating Streets project meant the consultation period was rushed.

The brow of the road at the intersection of Guyton St and Wicksteed St was dangerous, he said, because drivers couldn't clearly see others driving up it towards them until late.

"The [Guyton St] area has a bit of a history ... up Wicksteed St," Warahi said.

Paige's Book Gallery and Lockett Gallery owner and Guyton Group Trust member, Lesley Stead, said they had been advocating for a safer street for a long time.

Lesley Stead outside Paige's Book Gallery on Guyton Street. Photo / Supplied

"The corner where our shop is is hazardous, and there's frequent accidents on that corner."

Stead said she had proposed the idea of a roundabout to the council in the past, but had been told the space was probably not big enough.

She also wanted to see a poetry trail - like a Hollywood Walk of Fame - where people could read poems, or verses from poems, placed along the street.

Whanganui District Council's regulatory and planning manager, Jason Shailer, said the funding for improvements on the two streets was a special opportunity for Whanganui.

Some of the money would go towards turning the bus stations next to Countdown in the lower St Hill St area into an "active transport hub" to help support a high-frequency bus trial being rolled out next year.

"The hub will allow us to create an attractive streetscape around all-weather bus shelters to bring some fresh energy to the experience of catching the bus, as well as improving the area for cyclists and pedestrians."

The idea for Guyton St was to make it safer, more vibrant, and to improve walking access to other parts of the central business district.

Both Lesley Stead and Des Warahi said the Wicksteed/Guyton St intersection was dangerous. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Our goal is to work directly with residents, building owners and businesses in our town centre – as well as iwi and community partners from across Whanganui – to design streetscapes that reflect Whanganui's identity, improve safety, and help create better connections across our town centre."

Shailer said the funding was for semi-permanent yet high-quality projects, meaning they could be removed in future.

The council said its town centre regeneration team would soon announce dates for co-design workshops for people wanting to get involved in the projects.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced $30m for the Streets for People programme in 13 different local authorities "to support more climate friendly transport choices".

"In Whanganui, the St Hill St bus hub will refresh the area, improve access for those using public transport, as well as improving the area for cyclists and pedestrians."