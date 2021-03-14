Midweek editorial: Roundabouts and how to use them

As a rule, we in Whanganui are not great drivers, because, for a lot of us, the rules don't apply.

I don't mean the obvious ones like mobile phone use when driving a vehicle, or creeping through stop signs, or gunning it to get across the intersection before the light turns completely red, or just driving without common courtesy to other road users.

No, it's the one very few people seem to be able to get right – how to use a roundabout.

Waiting to enter a roundabout can be a guessing game, with indicators all over the place, some meaning what they say, others trying hard to say what they mean, and some don't bother at all: it's too hard.

But really, it isn't.

Most roundabouts are placed at the intersection of two roads, although they're not always at right angles. Regardless, there are still three directions requiring indicator action – left, right, and straight ahead.

If you're turning left at the roundabout, that is, taking the first exit, indicate left. If you're turning right, or taking the third exit, indicate right until you are just about to leave the roundabout, then indicate left.

And if you are going straight ahead, or taking the second exit, do NOT indicate until you are about to take that exit, then indicate left.

It IS important to get this right. Some people might enjoy the unpredictability of other motorists, but most of us want to avoid paying insurance excesses, so let us know where you are going and stop making driving a guessing game.

The only other complication is when there are two lanes entering the roundabout, in which case the golden rule is to stick to your lane, that is, the one on which you entered the roundabout.

Whanganui used to have such a roundabout at the junction of Liffiton St and Heads Rd, until lane violation became so routine that the powers that be made it all one lane.

On this page is a diagram, created and given to Midweek by Ella Grant. It explains everything in a simple, easy to understand format.