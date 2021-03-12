Whanganui SPCA caring for rare male tortoiseshell kitten

SPCA animal care attendant Shannen Brown with Herculine. Photo / Mike Tweed

An extremely rare male tortoiseshell kitten will be up for adoption over the weekend at the Whanganui SPCA.

Twelve-week-old Herculine has already won the hearts of SPCA staff, with centre manager Francie Flis calling him their "unicorn".

Tortoiseshells are defined by their two non-white colour combinations - black with ginger flecks, in Herculine's case - and they are almost exclusively female.

Males carry an extra X (XXY) chromosome and are often sterile, though in line with SPCA policy Herculine has been desexed.

Flis said he came to the centre with his siblings after their owner died.

"A family member obviously took over the estate and discovered there was a litter of kittens there, so they got brought into our care for rehoming," Flis said.

"The rest of the litter were black or black and white, and he was the oddball.

"They had cat flu, but they've been treated and they've recovered really well. They're ready to find their new homes."

The centre assumed Herculine would be female, Flis said, but after a routine health check they were shocked to discover quite the opposite.

Herculine's black coat is flecked with ginger. Photo / Supplied

She said SPCA centres in other regions hadn't come across a male tortoiseshell in recent years either.

"It's certainly not impossible.

"Regardless of how cool his colouring is, he's got a really cool personality. He'd fit in with most people's lifestyles, I think, and he's great with kids.

"He'll be up for adoption over the weekend and all our animals, regardless of breed or pedigree, are the same price."

Flis said she expected Herculine to be snapped up pretty quickly, but there were at least 15 other kittens up for adoption, along with dogs, rabbits, rats, cats and a lone turtle.

The SPCA is currently running its Snip'n'Chip campaign in Whanganui. For a limited time, locals can desex and microchip their cat or kitten for $10, a fraction of the usual price.

First Vets Whanganui, Vets on Carlton and Southern Rangitikei Veterinary Services have vouchers available, though numbers are limited.