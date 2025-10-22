“However, we have chosen to go on strike for those very people at the forefront of our minds.”
Whanganui MP Carl Bates said the strikes were “politically motivated” and disruptive.
“Surgeries are being cancelled, parents are having to find alternative care for their kids around Whanganui on the back of politically motivated strikes,” Bates said.
“I absolutely appreciate the work that our teachers, doctors, nurses and our public service do, I have a lot to do with them so I absolutely appreciate the work that they do for the people of our region.”
Whanganui teacher Michelle Peterson said the strike is not disruptive for high school students because they are studying for exams, not learning in class.
Multiple organisations have already taken industrial action in Whanganui over the past 12 months.
Bates said the Government’s focus on growing the economy was in an effort to afford to pay for the public sector in New Zealand.
“The public sector wages over the last 12 months rose by 2.8%, versus while the private sector had an average wage increase of 2.5%,” he said.
“In terms of New Zealand as a whole, we need to create more economic activity and grow a more productive country so that we have the ability to pay for the health, education and other social services that New Zealanders deserve.”
