Whanganui Intermediate School teacher Dani Lebo, in her speech at Majestic Square, said the strike aims to send a “strong message to the Government” that it must invest in all public sectors.

“Today we are here, not out of anger but out of love. Love for the children we work with, love for the whānau that we serve and love for our community,” Lebo said.

“I personally don’t take going on strike lightly. I was torn because I know how disruptive this is for our children, whānau and employers in our town.

“However, we have chosen to go on strike for those very people at the forefront of our minds.”

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said the strikes were “politically motivated” and disruptive.

“Surgeries are being cancelled, parents are having to find alternative care for their kids around Whanganui on the back of politically motivated strikes,” Bates said.

“I absolutely appreciate the work that our teachers, doctors, nurses and our public service do, I have a lot to do with them so I absolutely appreciate the work that they do for the people of our region.”

Whanganui teacher Michelle Peterson said the strike is not disruptive for high school students because they are studying for exams, not learning in class.

Public sector workers march up Whanganui's Victoria Ave. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Multiple organisations have already taken industrial action in Whanganui over the past 12 months.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union members took industrial action in Whanganui on October 17, criticising the dire, ageing fleet at its disposal.

Whanganui Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora nurses and healthcare workers have gone on strike three times in the past 12 months.

Midway through the year, teachers and learning support assistants also took to the streets to voice their concerns over the ability for their students to learn.

Hundreds of workers marched up Victoria Ave to Majestic Square. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Public Service Minister Judith Collins claimed it was “politically motivated” by the unions and it would have “tragic” consequences for the likes of students preparing for exams.

Collins said the Government values “all public sector workers”, but said the country is not earning enough money to meet the requirements that are being asked for.

An estimated 100,000 workers from the public sector took part in the strike across the country.

Bates said the Government’s focus on growing the economy was in an effort to afford to pay for the public sector in New Zealand.

“The public sector wages over the last 12 months rose by 2.8%, versus while the private sector had an average wage increase of 2.5%,” he said.

“In terms of New Zealand as a whole, we need to create more economic activity and grow a more productive country so that we have the ability to pay for the health, education and other social services that New Zealanders deserve.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.