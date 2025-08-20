Advertisement
Whanganui teachers join national strike to demand better pay and support

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui secondary school teachers gathered at Majestic Square as part of a nationwide strike due to stalled collective agreement negotiations. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui secondary teachers and supporters turned out for Wednesday’s nationwide teachers’ strike for better pay and support.

More than 50 people, among nearly 20,000 secondary school teachers nationally, gathered in Majestic Square in response to the Government’s offer for settlement of their collective agreement negotiations.

The Government offered a 1%

