Cases of trucks failing to operate en route to jobs and the unavailability of an aerial support vehicle since May have posed “serious safety risks” for firefighters and the public, Whanganui NZPFU secretary Geoff Moore said.

Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the organisation would answer 111 fire calls and respond to fires in affected areas but the response to fires in areas covered by career firefighters would be delayed.

“Volunteers in urban areas will respond from their own stations and in their own trucks to help as they regularly do when there are multiple emergencies at one time, but it will take longer for our volunteer crews to respond as their stations are further away,” Stiffler said.

NZPFU Whanganui president Greg Lee said the strike put the public at risk, but argued that Fire and Emergency had been putting the public at risk for years.

“We do not want to be doing this at all - this puts a huge amount of pressure and stress on our staff to do this but we see it as the only way to get [Fire and Emergency] to listen to us,” Lee said.

Moore said firefighters had been forced into the current position through Fire and Emergency’s actions.

“It goes against every grain of a firefighter to do this; it’s the last thing we want to do.

“If we could stop the strike, we absolutely would and it is very easy for [Fire and Emergency] to stop it if they come to the party with a genuine desire to settle with a meaningful offer to fix all of these problems.”

Firefighters nationwide are taking industrial action. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency and NZPFU have been negotiating a collective employment agreement for career firefighters since July 16, 2024.

NZPFU rejected an offer in June this year of a 5.1% pay increase over the next three years.

“We’re disappointed that the NZPFU has rejected our offer ... and that they have elected to withdraw their labour, compromising public safety,” Stiffler said.

“We consider the offer is sustainable, balances cost of living pressures being faced by individuals alongside fiscal pressures faced by Fire and Emergency and is consistent with the Government Workforce Policy Statement.

“Fire and Emergency’s goal is, and has always been, to reach a fair, sustainable and reasonable settlement with the NZPFU. We are bargaining in good faith and doing everything we can to achieve an agreement without disrupting the services communities rely on.”

NZPFU said there were bargaining meetings scheduled for October 9-10 but Fire and Emergency did not attend.

“It’s ironic that they are telling us that they didn’t turn up because we have issued a strike notice but it is the other way round - we have issued the strike notice in desperation,” Lee said.

“If they had turned up and brought something to the table or even just shown a decent willingness to have a look and rethink then potentially the industrial action wouldn’t have gone ahead.”

Fire and Emergency has applied for facilitation bargaining with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), which has directed the parties to attend mediation before October 28 to discuss next steps for facilitation.

Moore said he hoped the strike showed people how bad the situation was and that pressure would be put on Fire and Emergency to resolve the issues.

Stiffler said Fire and Emergency would prioritise emergencies during the strike and urged people and businesses to check smoke alarms and escape plans.

“Community safety is of the utmost priority for us. The strike will occur on a weekday, and we are increasing our fire safety messaging,” she said.

“We’re asking businesses to be extra careful around any work practices that could result in fire, and make sure their tenants understand their evacuation schemes and procedures.

“We are advising everyone that, should there be a fire, still call 111 and evacuate early and, once out, stay out.”

