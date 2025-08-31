Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui firefighters call for more support from Fire and Emergency NZ over ‘terrible fleet’ of vehicles

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union members say they are frustrated with a lack of support resources and wage increases. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union members say they are frustrated with a lack of support resources and wage increases. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui firefighters are dealing with an ageing fleet of fire trucks, which has resulted in breakdowns on the way to jobs and pump failures.

Union members are frustrated with a lack of support resources and wage increases.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) had been in bargaining with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save