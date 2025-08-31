There have been cases of trucks breaking down en route to jobs and pumps failing while firefighters are inside burning buildings, which Moore said poses a “serious safety risk”.
Whanganui has been without an aerial support vehicle since May and has had to call upon New Plymouth or Palmerston North for support.
Moore said the lack of stability and certainty makes for nervous times at the fire station, which can impact the safety of the community.
“We have got to be able to get to the job to do the job, which we can’t actually guarantee right now,” he said.
Whanganui NZPFU president Greg Lee said the lack of suitable vehicles is particularly risky for Whanganui because of its isolation.
Lee said newer and updated vehicles would allow crews to pump water better, be easier to use and offer more reliability for completing jobs.
“To be in this situation is from mismanagement over years of not replacing trucks in a timely fashion,” Lee said.
Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the organisation’s fire truck fleet is an important asset and it will be investing more than $20 million per year over the next three years to upgrade the 1300-strong fleet.
“Our network of trucks allows us to provide relief vehicles whenever, and wherever, they are needed when a truck is having either scheduled maintenance or repair work carried out,” she said.
Lee said the Whanganui branch is “okay” with respect to staff numbers but said two trucks were not enough for a growing city of Whanganui’s size.
“[Fire and Emergency] have certainly not expanded with the population,” Lee said.
Moore said the wage increases “add insult to injury” but the money is not the main issue, it is having access to resources to be able to do their job.
An offer in June 2025 included pay increases of 5.1% over three years and increases in some allowances and conditions, which was rejected by the NZPFU.
Stiffler said the offer is in addition to the 2022 collective employment agreement settlement that provided a cumulative wage increase of up to 24% over a three-year period for paid firefighters.
NZPFU said union firefighters had not received a wage increase since July 2023. It claimed the offer would average out at 1% per annum over five years if it had been ratified on July 1 and was a three-year deal.
Moore said there are prearranged and agreed bargaining dates throughout September and October and he hoped Fire and Emergency would entertain discussions.
Fire and Emergency has applied for mediation through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to try to make progress towards a settlement. Fire and Emergency hoped the NZPFU would take up the offer of mediation.
