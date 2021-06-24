Mayor Phil Nixon turns first sod in South Taranaki road extension

Ngā Rauru tumu whakarae (chairman) Mike Neho watches as South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon turns the first sod on a road extension to Waiinu Beach. Photo / supplied

An enthusiastic crowd turned out to watch South Taranaki's mayor turn the first sod on the long-awaited Nukumaru Station Rd extension project.

Tuesday's ceremony was led by the Ngāti Ruaiti hapū, with support from Ngā Rauru representatives, a South Taranaki District Council statement said.

The $10.14 million project represented a major investment in the southernmost part of the district, Mayor Phil Nixon said, and it guaranteed security of access for residents and business.

The Government provided $7 million for the project as one of its Covid-19 regional development projects. The balance is from the council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"The new road is a vital access for the Waiinu Beach community, the ongoing financial viability of the Waitotara Silver Ferns Farm food processing operation and other businesses in the area," Nixon said.

Physical work will start at the Waiinu Beach end of the 8km road in the next two weeks, with Taranaki Civil Construction the main contractor.

The project to build the new road was first mooted after the June 2015 floods closed the Limeworks Bridge, the only access road to the Waitotara meatworks and Waiinu Beach community.

It was the fourth time in 26 years the bridge had to be closed for a significant period while repairs were made. The new road will eliminate the risk and cost of business interruption in the event of future flooding.

Construction will take 12 to14 months.