Mary Holm to share money insights in Whanganui as part of city's literary festival in October

Financial columnist and adviser Mary Holm calls herself a "financial agony aunt", and many of us can relate to the anguish that goes into trying to manage our money.

In this capacity, Holm must have answered thousands of questions about money and its management.

Her advice is always sensible and sound.

KiwiSaver is often high on the list, but there are many more questions on subjects such as divorce settlements, the wisdom of home ownership and investments.

"When it comes to big, scary confusing topics, it doesn't really get more intimidating or more personal than money," Holm said.

"Money makes the world go round. Money can't buy happiness. Money doesn't grow on trees. Think about all the close, intimate discussions you'll have with your loved ones – but would you be comfortable discussing how much you've earned, how much you've saved?"

It's this agony aunt's job to help us have such conversations.

Apart from dispensing wisdom regarding other people's financial queries, Holm is in demand as a member of governmental advisory groups such as the Capital Market Development Taskforce, developing Smart Investor and Kiwisaver Fund Finder tools, and as a director of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme.

She has written three booklets for the Reserve Bank; is also a director of Financial Services Complaints Ltd, and has won awards for her financial journalism.

She is the author of seven books, four of which have been on the New Zealand bestseller list.

Holm's MA in Journalism is from the University of Michigan and her MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago.

Last year she was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List and appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Mary Holm's words of financial wisdom can be heard at the Whanganui Literary Festival, 11.30am on Saturday, October 9.

Whether or not you have need of services of this "agony aunt", you will find it informative and entertaining.